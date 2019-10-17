

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen depreciated against its most major counterparts during the European morning session on Thursday.



The yen fell back to 108.82 against the greenback, from a high of 108.65 seen at 8:30 pm ET.



The yen dropped to a 2-1/2-month low of 120.61 against the euro and more than a 2-month low of 109.71 against the franc, from Wednesday's closing values of 120.42 and 109.29, respectively.



Against the loonie and the kiwi, the yen edged lower to 82.48 and 68.60, respectively. At yesterday's close, the yen was worth 82.37 against the loonie and 68.41 against the kiwi.



If the yen drops further, it may find support around 111.00 against the greenback, 122.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the franc, 83.5 against the loonie and 73.00 against the kiwi.



