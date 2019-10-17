

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged down slightly on Thursday after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party announced it cannot support Boris Johnson's current Brexit plan in its current form.



'As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT (value-added tax),' the DUP said in a brief statement on Twitter.



That stoked doubts over whether Johnson will be able to win the British parliament's approval for any deal.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,687 after declining 0.1 percent on Wednesday.



Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company focused on therapeutic antibodies, fell over 1 percent after it announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12.50 million shares at $5.50 per American Depositary Shares.



Spirits maker Pernod Ricard tumbled 3.5 percent after its quarterly organic sales missed expectations.



Rexel SA, a distributor of electrical supplies, edged down slightly despite confirming its FY19 outlook.



