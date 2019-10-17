Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Frankfurt
17.10.19
14:03 Uhr
149,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,68 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,00
149,00
14:43
147,86
148,74
14:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC149,00+0,68 %