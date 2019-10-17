

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $164.6 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $163.2 million, or $2.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.6 million or $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $901.8 million from $898.1 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $164.6 Mln. vs. $165.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.96 vs. $2.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.94 -Revenue (Q3): $901.8 Mln vs. $898.1 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX