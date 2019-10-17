

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $206.00 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $157.31 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $234.63 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.83 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $234.63 Mln. vs. $203.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q3): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.82 - $5.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX