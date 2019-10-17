

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) revised its 2019 reported earnings per share forecast to be at least $4.73 at prevailing exchange rates, compared to the prior forecast of at least $4.94. The earnings guidance was revised due to a tax charge of $0.20 per share in Russia.



André Calantzopoulos, CEO, said: 'While we expect our net revenue and adjusted operating income growth in the fourth quarter to be in line with our year-to-date results, our currency-neutral adjusted EPS growth is anticipated to be lower than our year-to-date performance. We are fully on track to deliver our target of full-year currency-neutral, like-for-like adjusted diluted EPS growth of at least 9%.'



For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $1.43, down 0.7 percent; up by 5.9 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding currency. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income increased by 8.0 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding currency.



Third-quarter net revenues were up by 1.8 percent to $7.64 billion; up by 7.0 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding currency. Analysts expected revenue of $7.67 billion, for the quarter.



Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume was down by 2.1 percent, reflecting cigarette shipment volume down by 5.9 percent and heated tobacco unit shipment volume up by 84.8 percent; on a like-for-like basis, cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume down by 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX