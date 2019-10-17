

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports rebounded in September, while imports declined, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports rose 2.5 percent month-on-month in September, after a 3.9 percent fall in August. This was the first increase in three months.



On a monthly basis, imports fell 1.3 percent in September, reversing a 1.4 percent growth in the previous month.



Exports fell 1.0 percent sequentially in the third quarter, following a 0.9 percent decrease in the previous quarter.



On a quarterly basis, imports rose 0.5 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.9 percent growth in the preceding quarter.



The trade surplus deceased to CHF 5.9 billion in the third quarter compared to CHF 6.3 billion in the prior quarter.



