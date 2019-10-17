

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), has decided to prohibit the use of ractopamine in the market hogs it buys from farmers. Ractopamine is a feed ingredient that helps increase the amount of lean meat in hogs. Some countries such as China prohibit the import of pork from hogs that have been given the product.



The company said it plans to work with the farmers over the next several months to begin the process of testing hogs to ensure they are ractopamine-free.



