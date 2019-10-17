

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) said the company currently expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.17 to $6.27. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.24. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



PPG said its updated guidance places 2019 adjusted earnings-per-share growth at the low-to-mid end of the company's prior 7% to 10% range, excluding currency translation impacts. PPG continues to target full-year sales growth of a low-single-digit percentage, excluding currency translation impacts.



Third quarter adjusted net income per share from continuing operations was $1.67 per share, growth of 15 percent compared to the prior year quarter. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.61, for the quarter.



Third quarter net sales were approximately $3.83 billion, compared to $3.82 billion, prior year. Net sales in constant currencies were about 2 percent higher versus the previous year, driven by higher selling prices and acquisition-related sales. Aggregate sales volumes were down nearly 3 percent from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.



