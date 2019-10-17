

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greene King plc (GNK.L) said the European Commission has unconditionally cleared the recommended cash offer by a subsidiary of CKA for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Greene King. The acquisition remains subject to the sanction by the Court at the sanction hearing, the delivery of a copy of the scheme court order to the Registrar of Companies and the satisfaction or the waiver of the remaining conditions to the Scheme.



The sanction hearing has been scheduled for 29 October 2019 and the effective date of the scheme is expected to be on 30 October 2019.



