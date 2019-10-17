Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863871 ISIN: US0565251081 Ticker-Symbol: 33B 
Frankfurt
17.10.19
15:34 Uhr
47,400 Euro
-0,600
-1,25 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BADGER METER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BADGER METER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,800
47,600
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BADGER METER
BADGER METER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BADGER METER INC47,400-1,25 %