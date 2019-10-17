

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jennifer Aniston has made her Instagram debut with a bang, breaking the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers. The Friends star reached this milestone in just 5 hours and 16 minutes, which helped her enter the Guinness Book of World Records in no time.



The first photo that Aniston posted on the social media platform was a selfie featuring her fellow cast members - Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - in the American situation comedy serial 'Friends.'



'And now we're Instagram 'Friends' too. Hi Instagram,' she captioned the photo, which has so far received more than 12 million likes.



Her bio line reads, 'My friends call me Jen.'



The comedy star's first post went viral, attracting hundreds of thousands of likes. Her page had more than 116,000 followers within an hour, and the traffic was so heavy that the page crashed.



Those who commented on Aniston's debut Insta picture included celebrities such as Ellen Degeneres, actress Kate Hudson, fellow Friends cast member Lisa Kudrow, her 'The Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon, ex-husband Justin Theroux and Cox.



'I'm so glad they're still there for you', Ellen Degeneres commented, referring to lyrics from the Friends theme tune.



This is the third time in 2019 that the record for one million followers on Instagram broken.



Aniston broke the record held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They launched @sussexroyal in April, and reached one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes. Prior to this, the record was held by K-Pop star Kang Daniel who achieved 1 million followers in 11 hours 36 minutes.



Aniston is no stranger to record-breaking feats. She shares the record for highest paid TV actress per episode with fellow Friends cast members Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Arquette.



In 2008, she was joint record holder of the most powerful actress record, a title she shared with Angelina Jolie after the pair featured in the Forbes 100 Celebrity List.



