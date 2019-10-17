

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced that it secured rights to Jeff Smith's critically acclaimed comic book series BONE.



Netflix said it plans to develop an animated kids series based on BONE that follows the iconic Bone cousins on an adventure through a vast, uncharted desert and into a mysterious valley filled with wonderful and terrifying creatures.



'I've waited a long time for this,' Smith said. 'Netflix is the perfect home for BONE. Fans of the books know that the story develops chapter-by-chapter and book-by-book. An animated series is exactly the way to do this! The team at Netflix understands BONE and is committed to doing something special - this is good news for kids and cartoon lovers all over the world.'



BONE has been published in over 30 countries since 1991, with over 8 million copies sold in North America alone. It is among TIME Magazine's 'Ten Best Graphic Novels of All Time' and winner of more than 40 national and international publishing awards, including the Eisner Awards, Harvey Awards, and The French Alph Art.



