

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $396.8 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $292.5 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408.8 million or $3.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $1.13 billion from $0.92 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $408.8 Mln. vs. $337.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.43 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.



