

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) is in talks with Elliott Management Corp. to resolve the activist investor's campaign for change at the company, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



They have held a series of wide-ranging discussions since Elliott disclosed a stake in AT&T five weeks ago and publicly urged the company to restructure its business, the Journal reported.



AT&T and Elliott could reach an agreement as soon as this month, though the talks could also fall apart, the report said.



According to the report, AT&T delayed the release of its quarterly earnings, giving the two sides more time to reach an agreement. The company is now expected to discuss its latest results on October 28.



