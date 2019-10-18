Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Frankfurt
18.10.19
09:03 Uhr
53,27 Euro
-1,35
-2,47 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,43
54,49
10:39
53,49
54,39
10:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC53,27-2,47 %