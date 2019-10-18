

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) reported that the Group continues to perform well and has delivered a strong Third-quarter performance. LCH's OTC clearing services saw continued strong volumes during the period in both member and client clearing. In Information Services, FTSE Russell reported 10 percent growth as subscription revenues remained strong. Capital Markets also produced a good overall performance.



For the third-quarter, total income was up 12 percent to 587 million pounds from a year ago. Gross profit rose 14 percent year-on-year to 529 million pounds. Total revenue rose 12 percent to 521 million pounds.



London Stock Exchange Group also announced that David Warren, Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire from the company and step down from the Board by the end of 2020. He will continue in his current roles through the close of the Refinitiv transaction.



London Stock Exchange Group said the proposed acquisition of Refinitiv remains on track for completion in the second half of 2020. The Group has formed the Integration Management Office, or IMO, which will be comprised of senior leaders from LSEG and Refinitiv. David Shalders is joining the Group in November 2019 to lead the IMO as Chief Integration Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. Most recently, he was Group Operations and Technology Director at Willis Towers Watson.



