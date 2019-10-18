Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913070 ISIN: US5719032022 Ticker-Symbol: MAQ 
Tradegate
16.10.19
16:59 Uhr
109,88 Euro
+0,14
+0,13 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,46
109,04
09:41
107,46
109,02
09:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARRIOTT
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC109,88+0,13 %