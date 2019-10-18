

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Midstream, a unit of DTE Energy (DTE), has agreed to acquire a gathering system and gathering pipeline in the Haynesville shale formation of Louisiana from Momentum Midstream and Indigo Natural Resources for a purchase price of $2.25 billion, plus a $400 million milestone payment. DTE anticipates the transaction, at a project level, to be immediately $0.15 accretive to operating earnings per share in 2020, growing to $0.45 per share over five years.



Jerry Norcia, CEO of DTE Energy, said: 'This acquisition significantly enhances the strength and diversity of DTE Midstream, adding premium assets in one of the fastest growing and best positioned U.S. shale formations. The company gains a strong commercial partner in Indigo, one of the nation's largest private natural gas producers supplying the rapidly growing demand in the Gulf Coast region.'



