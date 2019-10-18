

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose at a faster-than-expected rate in September, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 5.6 percent year-on-year in September. Economists had expected a 5.0 percent increase.



Manufacturing output rose 5.7 percent annually in September.



Production of water supply grew 9.0 percent and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and mining and quarrying rose 3.9 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 10.7 percent in September.



