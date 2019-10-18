

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix and Globe Studios have joined hands to take Filipino youth crime thriller Dead Kids to global audience through online streaming.



Dead Kids, directed by award-winning director Mikhail Red, is the first Netflix Original movie from the Philippines.



The film will be released exclusively on Netflix later this year, the streaming giant announced on Friday.



Mikhail Red said that for him this is a dream come true as a filmmaker to bring Filipino cinema to a global audience. 'I am so glad and honored for Dead Kids to be a Netflix Film, which is a testament to the world-class talent here in the Philippines. Netflix is the perfect platform for the film to gain international spotlight, and we wouldn't be here without the hard work and determination of our cast, crew, and of course, Globe Studios,' he added. Red expressed hope that this also helps open doors for more Filipino filmmakers.



The young filmmaker said he wanted to expose the entitlement and insecurities of a generation growing up in a country of extreme social disparity.



Dead Kids is a story based on true events, which touches on an exciting mix of friendship, coming-of-age, thriller, and crime. The cast is composed of several young actors including Sue Ramirez, Khalil Ramos, Markus Paterson, Vance Larena, alongside rising young stars.



The screenplay, written by Mikhail's brother, Nikolas Red, is loosely based on a real kidnapping done by a group of students.



Red's internationally acclaimed films 'Birdshot' and 'Eerie' are already streaming on Netflix.



'Dead Kids brings our members around the world closer to the Philippines by experiencing a story that is written, shot, and produced completely in the Philippines, showcasing local Filipino talent, and based on events that would resonate with viewers both in the Philippines and abroad,' said Raphael Phang, Manager of Content Acquisition for SEA at Netflix.



Ernest Cu, President and CEO of Globe, said the entertainment company has been working with Netflix since they first launched in the Philippines. 'Since then, we've celebrated a number of milestones together, including making Netflix more easily accessible for Filipino viewers through pre-paid promotions, video data plans, and an integrated billing option, as well as our first content partnership when they acquired Birdshot in 2018,' he added.



Globe Studios has already made a significant impact in the Philippine film and entertainment industry by releasing a number of award-winning films.



