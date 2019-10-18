

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peekay International Inc. issued a recall of 7 ounce and 14 ounce packs containing Keshav Dry Apricot food treats as they contain undeclared allergens such as sulfites, according to a statement published by The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



Consumption of the product by those allergic or having severe sensitivity to sulfites could run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. However, the company is yet to receive any adverse reports of illnesses or allergic reactions involving the product to date.



The product in clear plastic package, bearing a label stating Keshav Dry Apricot, was recalled after a routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 14 oz. packages. The sulfites were not declared on the label.



The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit serve reactions in some asthmatics. However, the analysis of the dry apricots revealed they contained 109 milligrams per serving.



Peekay International said the recalled packs of dry apricots were distributed in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in retail stores and through mail orders. The UPC code for the 7 ounce package is 4386423302 and the UPC code for the 14 ounce package is 4386423303.



Peekay International warned consumers who have purchased the recalled products not to consume it, and also urged them to return it to the seller for a full refund.



