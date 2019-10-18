

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Children's entertainment company Mattel, Inc. (MAT) announced Friday that it has teamed up with production companies 59% and Valparaiso Pictures to develop a live-action motion picture based on Barney, Mattel's iconic loveable, purple dinosaur.



Mattel Films will co-produce 'Barney' alongside Academy Award-nominee Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther), Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow at 59%, as well as Valparaiso's David Carrico, Adam Paulsen and Bobby Hoppey.



Kevin McKeon will also shepherd the project for Mattel Films. 'Barney' represents the first partnership between the production companies and Mattel Films.



'Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to 'Barney' that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,' said Robbie Brenner, Mattel Films.



Barney' will join other Mattel Films projects in development, including ones based on Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, American Girl, View Master, Magic 8 Ball and Major Matt Mason.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX