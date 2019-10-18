Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4008 ISIN: EU000000EZB0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPAEISCHE ZENTRALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPAEISCHE ZENTRALBANK 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEXT
NEXT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROPAEISCHE ZENTRALBANK--
NEXT PLC79,50+1,02 %