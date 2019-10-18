

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's economic growth is expected to return to 1.5-2 percent next year, supported by stimulus from public spending and monetary policy, Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said Friday.



'We think that budget policy will have a more stimulative stance and the normalization of our monetary policy will have additional positive effects on growth,' Nabiullina told the broadcaster CNBC in an interview in Washington.



In September, the central bank slashed its interest rate for a third consecutive policy session, in line with its guidance, and signaled more easing in future as growth remains below target and inflation expectations are elevated.



The rate was cut by 25 basis points to 7 percent. The next policy session is due on October 25.



In June, the bank had slashed the rate by a quarter-point, which was the first reduction since March 2018.



Last month, the central bank also cut the GDP growth forecast for this year to 0.8-1.3 percent from 1-1.5 percent.



