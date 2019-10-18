

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced the line-up of artists performing at the inaugural Intersect music festival to be held in Las Vegas.



In addition to the original list of Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Beck, Gesaffelstein, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and Jamie xx, a set of new artists also have been added. They include SOPHIE, Toro Y Moi, Kelsey Lu, JPEGMAFIA, The Black Madonna, Weyes Blood, Snail Mail and Japanese Breakfast.



The music festival was named 'Intersect' to mark the intersection of inspiring musicians and storytellers, innovative art and technology, and community.



Beyond the music, a million square feet of games and activities will be arranged at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds during December 6-7.



Next-generation visual artists from around the world, including Nonotak, Kytten Janae, Beeple, Ouchhh, and Mike808, will share work throughout the festival environment, including a six-story video tower called the 'Monolith.'



Another highlight of the festival is 'Intel Presents UPLIFT: A drone light show celebrating women in tech in collaboration with Kacey Musgraves.'



Musgraves will provide creative direction for 500 Intel drones programmed and flown by a female-led team in a tribute to women's contributions to advancements in technology. The proceeds of the show will go to the non-profit educational initiative Girls in Tech.



Intersect is presented by AWS and produced by Production Club.



