

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - George's Prepared Foods, a producer of fully cooked burgers and sausage patties, is recalling about 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products due to possible Salmonella contamination, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.



The recalled items were produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019, and May 9, 2019, and bear establishment number 'EST. M2206T or P-2260T' printed on the package.



The following are the products subject to recall, and they were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



-- 24.92-oz. packages containing 'Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties' with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894. -- 24.92-oz. packages containing 'Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties' with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897. -- 35.6-oz. packages containing 'Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties' with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.



Consumption of Salmonella-contaminated food can lead to Salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.



So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the above-mentioned products. However, consumers who have bought these products are requested to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX