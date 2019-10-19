

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pride of Florida is recalling roughly 64,797 pounds of raw beef products due to possible E.coli O157:H7 contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.



The products subject to recall were produced on various dates from Sept. 23, 2019, to Oct. 10, 2019, and bear establishment number 'EST. 18506' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The following are the recalled items, and they were shipped to commercial distributors and a cold storage warehouse in Florida.



-- 24-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of 'CIRCLE A BRAND 85-15 LEAN GROUND BEEF' with pack date Oct. 8, 2019; package code of Oct. 8. 2020 and case code of 1-86407-30002-5. -- 24-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of 'CIRCLE A BRAND 80/20 GROUND BEEF' with pack dates 9-26-19, 9-27-19, 9-30-19; package codes of Sept. 26, 2020, Sept. 27, 2020, Sept. 30, 2020; and case code of FG-8020-24-1. -- 12-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of 'CIRCLE A BRAND 80/20 GROUND BEEF' with a pack date of 9-26-19; package code of Sept. 26, 2020; and a case code of FG-8020-12-1. -- 15-lb. Case containing 20-oz packages of 'CLARKS 5 CHOPPED BEEF STEAKS' with a pack date of 9-23-19; a package code of Sept. 23, 2020; and a case code of 0-73673-00211-4. -- 13-lb. Case containing 17.5-oz packages of 'CLARKS 5 CHOPPED PEPPER STEAKS' with a pack date of 9-23-19; a product code of Sept. 23, 2020; and a case code of 0-73673-00222-0. -- 20-lb. Case containing 5.3-oz packages of 'SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYOR GROUND BEEF PATTIES' with a pack date of 10-18-19; a package code of Oct. 10, 2020; and a case code of FG-8020-20-5.3. -- 40-lb. Case containing 10-lb packages of 'SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYOR 81/19 GROUND BEEF' with pack dates of 9-30-19, 10-2-19, 10-8-19, package codes of Sept. 30, 2020, Oct. 2, 2020, and Oct. 8, 2020; and case codes of FG-81/19-10C-40# and FG-81/19-10C-40. -- 60-lb. Case containing 10-lb packages of 'SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYORS 80-20 GROUND BEEF' with a pack date of 9-26-19; a package code of Sept. 26, 2020; and a case code of FG80/20-60-6/10.



E. coli O157:H7 is a Shiga toxin-producing bacterium, which is deadly and can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism.



The Food Safety and Inspection Service warns distributors who have obtained the recalled products not to distribute them.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX