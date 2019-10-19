

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Austrian sensor maker AMS AG announce the launch of the new takeover offer to acquire Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) at an enterprise value about 4.6 billion euros.



Under deal, the price offered by AMS remains at 41 euros per share, the acceptance threshold was lowered to 55%.



Earlier this month, ams said it is committed to continue pursuing the acquisition of Osram Licht, after its 4.3 billion euros bid failed to receive enough support from shareholders.



'Over the past few days, we have had constructive discussions with AMS about the conditions for a new takeover bid,' Osram CEO Olaf Berlien said. 'The managing board welcomes the progress made so far and is confident that both sides can agree on a future-oriented strategic concept.'



Meanwhile, Advent and Bain Capital announced Friday that they will abstain from a takeover offer at this time, but will follow the further development closely.



Osram's Managing Board and Supervisory Board said it will examine the offer carefully and submit a reasoned opinion. At present, AMS is Osram's largest single shareholder with a stake of 19.99 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX