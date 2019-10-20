

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Mark Hurd, co-chief executive officer of Oracle and former chief executive officer of Hewlett-Packard, has died. He was 62.



Oracle Founder and Chairman Larry Ellison said, 'Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague. Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle. All of us will miss Mark's keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify and solve problems quickly.'



Hurd took a leave of absence from Oracle a month ago due to unspecified health reasons. 'Though we all worked hard together to close the first quarter, I've decided that I need to spend time focused on my health,' Hurd said in September statement.



Hurd and Safra Catz were appointed as CEOs of Oracle in September 2014. Hurd's Oracle career started in 2010, one month after he resigned as Hewlett-Packard's CEO over sexual harassment allegations.



