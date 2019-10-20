Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 20.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Tradegate
18.10.19
21:46 Uhr
15,434 Euro
+0,066
+0,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,368
15,462
19.10.
15,376
15,436
18.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION15,434+0,43 %