

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - A Boeing pilot, who was behind the 737 MAX certification in 2016, had exchanged instant messages with his colleague that a key flight handling system was 'running rampant' during simulator tests, according to documents provided by Boeing to lawmakers. He 'unknowingly' lied to regulators.



The safety system has been tied to two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.



All Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration from March 13 following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.



The Federal Aviation Administration called the document 'concerning' and said it was asking Boeing for an immediate explanation for the delay in turning over the documents, which Boeing provided to lawmakers ahead of hearings this month.



Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg is due to testify. Recently, Boeing's board removed its Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg as chairman, saying the change would enable Muilenburg to focus on returning the company's best-selling 737 MAX aircraft to service.



Boeing said it is cooperating with the investigation of the 737 Max. The company recently announced a permanent safety committee to oversee development, manufacturing and operation of its aircraft and services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX