

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard (MA) said Sunday that it is working with several new partners, including ConEd, to roll out Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange. The consumers could pay their bills either with cards, real-time payments or from their bank account, and receive confirmation of payment all within their banking app or website.



Avidia Bank, Aliaswire Inc., OSG Billing Services and Transactis will be among the first to offer Bill Pay Exchange to their customers, Mastercard said in a statement.



Mastercard rolled out Bill Pay Exchange to make it easier for consumers to view, manage and pay telecom, utility, rent, credit card, mortgage and other personal bills without having to set up accounts with different billers, remember multiple passwords, and log in to multiple websites.



Billers will have the option to accept cards, real-time payments, or traditional bank account payments as they do on their own websites.



Mastercard noted that it will test the solution with eight other partners, including Best Digital Solutions, Inlet, Nordis Technologies, Papaya, Payrailz, Plastiq, RR Donnelley (RRD), and Synapse to make the solution available for consumers.



