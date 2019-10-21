

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 123.0 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That missed expectations for a surplus of 54.0 billion yen following the 143.5 billion yen shortfall in August.



Exports were down 5.2 percent on year, shy of forecasts for a drop of 3.6 percent following the 8.2 percent slide in the previous month.



Imports fell an annual 1.5 percent versus expectations for a decline of 2.8 percent after tumbling 11.9 percent a month earlier.



