

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WorleyParsons Limited (WYGPF.PK) said its Board remains open to takeover offers that are in the interests of all shareholders. However, the Board believes a global cooperation agreement and increased share ownership by Dar Group are not in the short or long-term interests of Worley and all shareholders. The Board remains open to considering appropriately qualified independent candidates proposed by Dar Group for a non-executive director position.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects to deliver the benefits of the acquisition of ECR including the realization of cost, margin and revenue synergies. The company projects earnings to be weighted to the second half.



The Board declared a final dividend payment of 15.0 cents per fully paid ordinary share. This is in addition to the interim dividend of 12.5 cents per share for a total dividend of 27.5 cents per share for the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX