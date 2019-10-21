

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) has decided to commission the audit firm KPMG to conduct an additional independent audit to clarify fully and independently all accusations raised by the newspaper, Financial Times. The company will publish the results of the report. The audit will begin immediately.



Wulf Matthias, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, 'We have complete confidence in the audit procedures performed to date and their results. We assume this renewed independent review will lead to a final end to all further speculation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX