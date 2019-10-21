

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) said the US FDA has approved Farxiga to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors. The approval follows the update to the marketing authorisation in the EU in August. Farxiga is also under regulatory review in China.



Ruud Dobber, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, said: 'Farxiga is the first SGLT2 inhibitor approved in the US to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in type-2 diabetes patients with established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors.'



