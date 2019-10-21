

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc.(GPOR.L) announced Monday that its joint venture GHS Limited Partnership has pre-let the first flagship store at 64 New Bond Street to the luxury Italian menswear brand Canali.



Canali have signed a new 10 year lease on the store, which provides a prime unit of 5,014 sq ft over 3 floors. Canali will start trading during 2020.



The company noted that the 64 New Bond Street forms part of the Hanover Square mixed-use development. Once completed it will provide 167,200 sq ft of Grade A offices, 33,500 sq ft of retail, predominately fronting New Bond Street, an 8,300 sq ft restaurant and six residential apartments totalling 12,200 sq ft.



Canali will join Glencore and KKR who in total have pre-let 111,100 sq ft of offices for their new European headquarters.



Paolo Canali, Group Commercial Director said, 'Canali is excited to acquire this prominent corner for their Bond Street flagship store and be part of such a prestigious development. The superior quality of this retail accommodation will allow Canali to showcase its exquisite collections in a store outfitted to reflect a brand steeped in Italian culture, history, style and taste.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX