

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its key counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The pound rose to 0.8611 against the euro and 1.2946 against the greenback, from its early lows of 0.8661 and 1.2874, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 139.47 against the yen and 1.2679 versus the franc, the pound gained to 140.50 and 1.2761, respectively.



The currency may locate resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 1.32 against the greenback, 146.00 against the yen and 1.30 versus the franc.



