

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) announced the appointment of Jeff Carr as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to succeed Adrian Hennah. Jeff Carr will join the company and the Board on or before April 9, 2020.



Adrian Hennah will be stepping down as finance chief and Executive Director when Jeff starts, remaining with the company until his retirement date of October 21, 2020.



Jeff Carr will be joining the company from his current role as Chief Financial Officer, Management Board and Executive Committee member at Ahold Delhaize where he has been since 2011. Jeff also serves as non-executive director of Kingfisher plc.



As CFO of Reckitt Benckiser, Jeff will receive a salary of £680,000. He will receive a pension allowance and also eligible to participate in existing annual bonus plan.



