

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



On a monthly basis, house prices increased in 53 cities out of 70. In August, house prices had increased in 55 cities.



Data showed that house prices in four first-tier cities grew 0.4 percent from the previous month. At the same time, prices in 31 second-tier cities gained 0.6 percent on month and that in 35 third-tier cities climbed 0.8 percent.



Data released last week showed that real estate investment increased 10.5 percent in January to September, the same pace of growth as seen in the first eight months of the year.



