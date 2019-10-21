

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), a global financial services firm, said it will help people with criminal backgrounds build in-demand skills and gain access to employment through the company's new public policy agenda, investments in communities and own hiring strategy. The company plans to proactively remove all questions about criminal backgrounds from job applications.



As part of the efforts to create economic opportunity for more people, JPMorgan has launched the JPMorgan Chase PolicyCenter which will focus on issues such as job skills and education, small business capital and growth, community and economic development, infrastructure, affordable housing and financial health.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. has appointed Heather Higginbottom as President of the PolicyCenter. She previously served in senior policy roles in United States government, including Deputy Secretary of State, Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, and Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX