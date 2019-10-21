

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew in September from last year, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.6 percent rise in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 5.6 percent growth.



Sales in furniture, radio, TV and household appliances rose 11.3 percent annually in September and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment, and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts sales increased 10.9 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 4.1 percent in September.



