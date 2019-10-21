

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's jobless rate fell marginally in September after remaining unchanged in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The registered unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent in September from 6.8 percent in August. In June, the rate was 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 112,376 in September from 114,498 persons in the previous month.



The number of employed persons fell to 1.56 billion in September from 1.57 billion in the prior month.



