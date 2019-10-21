

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has agreed to acquire AutoGuide Mobile Robots for $165 million; $58 million net of cash acquired plus $107 million if certain performance targets are met extending potentially through 2022. AutoGuide provides autonomous mobile robots for material transport of payloads up to 10,000 pounds for the manufacturing, warehouse and logistics markets.



Mark Jagiela, CEO of Teradyne, stated: 'AutoGuide's modular architecture and innovative technologies provide safe, easy-to-deploy products that naturally complement our MiR low- to mid-payload AMRs, extending Teradyne's reach in this attractive market.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX