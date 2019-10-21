Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859892 ISIN: US8807701029 Ticker-Symbol: TEY 
Stuttgart
21.10.19
10:18 Uhr
52,68 Euro
-1,11
-2,06 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERADYNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,79
53,21
14:59
52,75
53,22
14:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TERADYNE
TERADYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERADYNE INC52,68-2,06 %