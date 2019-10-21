

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Manulife Investment Management announced Monday the launch of a new secondary investment business within its Private Markets group and has appointed Jeff Hammer and Paul Sanabria to serve as Global Co-Heads of this business.



The Secondaries capability is part of Manulife's strategy to expand its comprehensive Private Markets platform, which includes Private Equity and Credit, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Timber and Agriculture.



Sanabria and Hammer, both senior Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Secondaries at Manulife Investment, are expected to build a global secondary investment capability that focuses on general partner-led and special situation transactions, and partners with private equity, private credit and secondary fund sponsors.



Hammer and Sanabria will build a global team headquartered in New York. The new team is an important initiative for Manulife and will begin investing immediately on behalf of Manulife's General Account, while contributing to the development of specialized secondary funds, separately managed accounts and other investment products for Manulife Investment Management's global institutional client base.



