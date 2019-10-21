

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation rose in September for the first time in nearly a year, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 0.4 percent increase in August.



The acceleration was the first since November last year.



Among components, prices in water supply grew 4.2 percent annually in September and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 2.4 percent.



Mining and quarrying prices increased by 1.0 percent, while manufacturing prices fell 0.1 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 1.8 percent annually in September while those in foreign market fell 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX