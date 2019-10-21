

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) reported that its second-quarter net income declined to $6.7 million or $0.33 per share from $10.8 million or $0.52 per share last year.



Net sales for the quarter dropped to $69.9 million, from $71.4 million in the previous year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share and revenues of $69.65 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2019.



