Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 121843 ISIN: US7163821066 Ticker-Symbol: PQM 
Tradegate
21.10.19
14:58 Uhr
19,505 Euro
+2,125
+12,23 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PETMED EXPRESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETMED EXPRESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,240
21,580
15:05
19,595
19,935
15:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETMED EXPRESS
PETMED EXPRESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETMED EXPRESS INC19,505+12,23 %