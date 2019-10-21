

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Monday's economic calendar is relative light and investors might be looking ahead to geopolitical situations. Corporate majors McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, UPS, Caterpillar, eBay, Ford, Microsoft, Tesla, Twitter, Amazon , and Intel are reporting in the coming days.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading positive.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening higher.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 49.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 29.75 points.



The U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. Dow lost 255.68 points or 1 percent at 26,770.20. The Nasdaq climbed off its worst levels but still slid 67.31 points or 0.8 percent to 8,089.54 and the S&P 500 fell 11.75 points or 0.4 percent to 2,986.20.



On the economic front, Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



The Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman will give closing remarks at the Gender and Career Progression conference in Frankfurt, Germany at 11.40 am ET.



Asian stocks turned in mostly higher on Monday. Chinese shares ended higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 1.48 points to 2,939.62 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 6.10 points to 26,725.68.



Japanese shares hit 10 1/2-month highs. The Nikkei average inched up 56.22 points, or 0.25 percent, to 22,548.90, its highest level since Dec. 3. The broader Topix index closed 0.41 percent higher at 1,628.60.



Australian markets ended the session on a flat note. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 inched up 2.80 points to finish at 6,652.50, led by realty, material and industrial stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.70 point at 6,757.70.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 11.08 points or 0.20 percent, the German DAX is adding 97.55 points or 0.77 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 13.27 points or 0.19 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 12.09 points or 0.12 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is adding 0.47 percent.



