

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), a live entertainment company, has acquired a majority stake in David Grutman's Groot Hospitality. Groot Hospitality's portfolio includes top dining, entertainment and hospitality brands. David Grutman will remain as CEO of Groot Hospitality.



Groot Hospitality was formed in 2018 as David Grutman's collective of many successful ventures. Its footprint currently includes LIV, Story, Komodo, Swan & Bar Bevy with Pharrell Williams, and Papi Steak. In 2020, Groot Hospitality will unveil a number of new projects in Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas & Dubai.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX